New deadlines in Copperas Cove storm cleanup

People can still get free pick up for branches and brush left behind by the EF-2 tornado which hit the town on June 9.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas - June 17 is the last day of free bulk pick up for tornado survivors in Copperas Cove, but the city has a new way to help out.

People can still get free pick up for branches and brush left behind by the EF-2 tornado which hit the town on June 9. This will continue until Friday of this week.

The city transfer station will accept both from homeowners until June 28, as long as you have proof that you live inside Copperas Cove city limits.