New gibbon born at Cameron Park Zoo

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 01:16 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 10:01 PM CDT

WACO, TX - The Cameron Park Zoo population has increased by one with the birth of a new white-handed gibbon.

The new male joins his almost-four-year-old sister.

He was born Saturday and will named with help the public.

His mother Gracie and father Spike are long time residents of the Cameron Park Zoo.

The zookeepers are asking for the public to chose from among three names: Charlie, Eddie and Tommy.

Voting begins Thursday and runs through May 10th.

To vote go here   

Money raised will go to the Cameron Park Zoo Conservation Fund.

Gracie, Spike, sister Lucy and baby went on exhibit  Thursday and will be out every day weather permitting.

 

 

