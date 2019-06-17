New Harker Heights High School principal announced Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jorge Soldevila . (Courtesy: Killeen ISD ) [ + - ] Video

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas - The next Harker Heights High School principal has been announced.

Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft said Monday that Jorge Soldevila will take on the role following the retirement of 40-year educator Larry Brazzil.

Soldevila will begin his new assignment immediately in preparation for the new school year. He entered public education in 2008 after having worked in the business management sector.

Soldevila holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, and is expected to complete his Doctor of Education in the future. He is currently the principal of Liberty Hill Middle School, and has served as a classroom teacher and coach at Union Grove Middle School in addition to being an assistant principal at Harker Heights High School.

Soldevila says he remains committed to setting high expectations for all learners.

Source: Killeen Independent School District