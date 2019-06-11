New police chief hired in Mart

After two weeks with no local police department, The City of Mart has hired a man with more than 25 years of experience as the new chief.

The City Council voted on Monday night to hire Albert Rene Cavazos. He comes from the Marlin Police Department, where he has spent the last 16 months. Before that, Cavazos had stints at nine different police departments, sheriff’s offices, and constable’s offices over the last 27 years.

Paul Cardenas resigned from the position of Mart Police Chief on May 28. It followed the resignations of all the city’s police officers at the beginning of May.

A McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy did patrol the city in the meantime, but locals felt like they had to look out for themselves.

The city manager says one problem did get out of control.

“The speed on Texas Avenue, the main thoroughfare here increased. You could see it kind of increasing day by day until its kind of a race track out here now,” says Kevin Schaffer, Mart City Manager.

The city hopes this will change now that the new chief is hired.

“He [Cavazos] had the best interview. He had the best overall resume. They felt that he would be the best fit for Mart,” Schaffer says.

Cavazos will assume the position full-time in about two weeks. Everyone wants to see him develop a good relationship with the community.

“We hope he builds on what the previous chief accomplished. Chief Cardenas did a lot of great things for the city and left a great foundation for the next chief,” Schaffer says.

“I hope that he gets to know more people and gets involved with the community more, show his face more. Not just when stuff is happening,” says Mart resident Andrew Wiley.