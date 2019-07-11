Octogenarian murderer sentenced to 14-years in prison

A Bell County judge has sentenced 86-year-old Santiago Vasquez to 14 years in prison for killing his neighbor.

A jury found Vasquez of Killeen guilty of murdering 80-year-old John Wesley Seth, Jr. in May of 2019.

Killeen Police say Vasquez and 80-year-old John Wesley Seth, Jr. had been involved in some kind of ongoing dispute.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. on a Tuesday in May 2017, Seth was walking to his mailbox when the two met up and an argument began.

Police reports indicate that the victim was first struck with a cane, then shots were fired.

