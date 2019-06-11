‘Officer on a Train’ event leads to 84 citations

The Killeen Police Department conducted the “Officer on a Train” detail event on Tuesday in order to bring awareness to the community about railroad crossing and railroad devices.

The department reports the following violations happened in their officer’s presence during the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at eight separate locations:

– 60 citations were issued for Disregard Railroad Signal

– 6 citations were issued for Parked on Tracks

– 4 citations were issued for No Seat Belt

– 3 citations were issued for Fail to Stop at Railroad Crossing

– 3 citations were issued for No Driver’s License

– 2 citations were issued for No Insurance

– 2 citations were issued for Interference with Railroad Property

– 1 citation was issued for Fail to Display Driver’s License

– 1 citation was issued for Driving While License Invalid

– 1 citation was issued for Ran Red Light

– 1 citation was issued for Loud Noise

A total of 84 citations were issued for various violations. One arrest was made for Interference with Railroad Property due to the fact that the person would not sign the citation.

A YouTube video also shows two of the violators disregarding the railroad stop signal.

Source: Killeen Police Department