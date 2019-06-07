Olivarez capital murder trial firmly set Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tony Olivarez [ + - ] Video

WACO, TX - Following a Friday morning status hearing, the capital murder trial of Tony Olivarez charged in the death of cousins back in 2014 is firmly set to begin Monday June 17 in 54th District Court.

Prosecutors say they expect the case to go to a trial by jury and do not expect a plea.

They anticipate that the trial will take about four days.

If found guilty, Olivarez would be facing an automatic sentence of life without parole, as prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

Olivarez is one of two men charged in the murders.

He and Todric McDonald were accused in the deaths of cousins Justin and Ulysses Gonzalez who were killed in May 2014 at an apartment in the 2600 block of Grimm Avenue in Waco where they had gone to visit.

Todric McDonald has already been tried in the case and, after being convicted in January, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Olivarez was already in jail on other charges when he was named in the murder almost three years after it happened.

He has remained in the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling over a million dollars on the capital murder charge, a separate charge of aggravated assault, a burglary charge and a traffic charge.