Plumbers React To Deregulation Decision

Starting September 1st, striving plumbers will no longer be required to obtain a license in Texas.

This comes as state lawmakers abolished The Plumbing Licensing Board during the last days of the legislative session.

"It appears that it will be a lot easier for just anybody to obtain a plumbing license," says Ken Truax, a plumber for the past 40 years.

Currently, to obtain a plumbing license; one must complete at least 8,000 hours or 4 years of training. Another plumber says his years of hard work would be useless.

"Its kind of insulting. It's the equivalent of telling someone with a master's degree, its not worth anything," says Plumber Brett Smelscer.

With the deregulation, experts urge homeowners to ask questions before a handyman begins the job.

" Ask, h ave your employees been background checked, ask for proof of experience," says Truax.

Plumbers hope Governor Abbott calls a special session to make changes before the regular session begins in 2021. However, Abbott declined tweeting, " See you in 2 years. NO SPECIAL SESSION."

On June 14th, plumbers say they plan to rally for change at the state Capitol in Austin.