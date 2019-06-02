Local

Plumbers React To Deregulation Decision

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 10:49 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 10:49 PM CDT

Starting September 1st, striving plumbers will no longer be required to obtain a license in Texas.

This comes as state lawmakers abolished The Plumbing Licensing Board during the last days of the legislative session.

"It appears that it will be a lot easier for just anybody to obtain a plumbing license," says Ken Truax, a plumber for the past 40 years.

Currently, to obtain a plumbing license; one must complete at least 8,000 hours or 4 years  of training. Another plumber says his years of hard work would be useless.

"Its kind of insulting. It's the equivalent of telling someone with a master's degree, its not worth anything," says Plumber Brett Smelscer.

With the deregulation, experts urge homeowners to ask questions before a handyman begins the job.

" Ask, have your employees been background checked, ask for proof of experience," says Truax.

Plumbers hope Governor Abbott calls a special session to make changes before the regular session begins in 2021. However, Abbott declined tweeting, " See you in 2 years. NO SPECIAL SESSION."

On June 14th, plumbers say they plan to rally for change at the state Capitol in Austin.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News