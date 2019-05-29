Police: Fight over money turns into gunfight Video

Waco police are looking for a shooting suspect after an argument over money Tuesday night devolved into a gunfight on Hines Avenue. Officers went to the scene after getting calls of shots fired near Oakwood Park, where they found bullet casings and blood evidence.

From witnesses, officers learned that one of the shooters left in a Red Chevrolet Equinox. They tracked it down, forcing it to stop, and found one woman with a gunshot wound to her hand. They identified her as 32-year-old Tierra Joyce Smith.

Officers determined Smith was arguing about money with another woman, who is her cousin. They say the argument turned into a physical fight and several others joined in. Smith's cousin is accused of grabbing a gun, shooting in the air, and then threatening Smith.

Police say Smith got a gun and the two women fired at each other, resulting in her wound. No one else was hurt, but several parked cars were hit.

The officers arrested Smith and took her to Hillcrest ER for treatment. The cousin has not been located.