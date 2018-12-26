Police warn against leaving Christmas boxes out on the curbside

Now that Christmas is over and presents have all been opened, it’s time to get rid of all that trash.

The Hewitt Police Department is trying to cut back on potential thefts by reminding you not to leave the boxes of what you got for Christmas out on the curbside.

“Everyone wants to get rid of their trash after Christmas,” said Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders with the Hewitt Police Department.

You know what they say — one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, that’s especially true for criminals.

(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.2’; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’)); Don’t tell criminals what you have inside your home! Police departments are warning against leaving those Christmas boxes out on the curb. I’ll tell you what you should do instead tonight on KWKT FOX 44.Posted by Nohely Mendoza on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.2’; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

“When the bad guys, the crooks, the thieves are driving around looking for easy targets, they can tell what you have, what you received for Christmas, so I mean you’re just advertising that you might have gotten a brand new TV or computer or something like that,” said Saunders.

The Hewitt Police Department posted that warning on their Facebook page one week before Christmas and again Wednesday morning reminding you to break the boxes down, bag them up and put them in the trash can.

“That way when they drop by all they see is there’s trash and they can’t tell what you got for Christmas,” said Saunders.

Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders says it’s important to break those boxes down as much as you can.

“Put them in the trash bins, recycle bins or even trash bags,” said Saunders.

Trash pickup has been delayed because of the holiday, but that doesn’t mean you should leave your boxes exposed.

“It minimizes the amount of crime,” added Saunders.

If police officers patrolling neighborhoods see boxes out on the curb, they will break them down for you and will also tell you why.

“If we see them, we can. We usually try to educate, talk to the people, help them out, that way we know they understand and go from there,” said Saunders.

Don’t tell criminals what you have inside your home! Police departments are warning against leaving those Christmas boxes out on the curb. I’ll tell you what you should do instead tonight on @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/t9tZrwcdqS— Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) December 26, 2018

In fact, according to the Department of Public Safety, last year a property crime in Texas happened every 44 seconds.

“We want everybody to be proactive and you know, help us out. We’re not everywhere but the more people that are watching out taking care of themselves and other neighbors, that helps out,” said Saunders.

And as always, if you see something, say something.

“If they see somebody suspicious whatever, call the department, we’ll respond and check it out,” said Saunders.