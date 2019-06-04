‘Pop-Pup’ party could lead to dog park in Belton

Do you think a dog park should come to Belton? If so, now is the time to speak up!

Belton Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a “Pop-Pup” Dog Park Kickoff Party at Heritage Park on Tuesday evening. The purpose of this event is to promote interest among residents of Belton for a dog park in the area.

If you would like to visit the park, it will be open for the next six weeks. Heritage Park is located at 1502 Park Avenue, behind the H-E-B Pavilion.

FOX44 gives you a look at the park in the video above. For more information, you can email parksandrec@beltontexas.gov.