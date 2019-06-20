Power being restored after storms

After almost 11,000 customers were without power in Central Texas at one time during overnight storms, all but about 2500 had service restored Thursday morning.

Storms moving through the area brought gusty winds bringing numerous tree limbs down on lines requiring utility workers to get out in the weather to begin restoration.

Outages were scattered with most out in the Waco area, others in scattered locations in Temple, Killeen, and Copperas Cove

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office sent out notices that several county roads were blocked by downed trees in their county.