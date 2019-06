McLennan County prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a man accused of Capital Murder.

Keith Spratt’s trial is expected to take place October 29th.

The prosecution reiterated its decision Friday afternoon in the 19th District Court to pursue the death penalty for the 29-year-old who is accused of conspiring with Tyler Sherrod Clay to kill 37-year-old Joshua Ladale Pittman at the Pick N Pay Food Mart at 504 Faulkner Lane in 2015.