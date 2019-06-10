Retired teacher brought to Bell Co jail

A retired KISD teacher arrested in South Texas last month has been brought back to Bell County to face charges.

Leonardo Casias had been arrested by police in Poteet, Texas May 30th after the Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed his case and a complaint was issued charging him with indecency with a child by sexual contact.

His bond has been set at $200,000.

Killeen police had received information that a retired kindergarten teacher from Peebles Elementary had allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student during the 2016-2017 school year.

After gathering information, it was sent to the DA’s office, leading to the complaint and the arrest.

Until he was transported to Bell County, he had been held in the Atascosa County Jail.