RV park flooded, occupants rescued Video

WACO, TX - The Waco Fire Department joined other agencies in helping rescue occupants of the Waco RV Park off Highway 6 near Lake Creek Road Wednesday night as waters from heavy rains pushed Tehuacana Creek out of its banks.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office had gotten the first call about someone possibly being washed away by flood waters shortly before 9:30 p.m.

As rescuers arrived, it was determined that they needed to check the 17 mobile homes and travel trailers that were in danger of being potentially washed away.

The Waco Fire Department swift water units were joinged by game wardens with two crews going to the area to help remove potential victims.

During a half hour period, nine people were rescued

Others were in homes or trailers that were considered out of danger and were allowed to stay.

Electricity to the park was shut off to remove electrical hazards.

A Red Cross team responded to the scene and was working with those displaced, getting them set up in motels.

There were no reported serious injuries.