Salvation Army prepares for annual Christmas Day meal

WACO, TX - The Salvation Army in Waco geared up Monday for it's annual Christmas Day meal.

"It's going to be a great meal, if you have no where else to go and you're hungry, come on," said Major Jim Taylor, with the Salvation Army in Waco.

A great meal indeed, on Tuesday attendees will be feasting on ham, brisket, ribs and a number of sides.

"It's just going to be a nice opportunity for a lot of people who don't have family or other places to go to be with family to come and be our family," said Maj. Taylor.

The organization is expecting to feed up to 300 people Christmas Day.

"When people leave tomorrow, after having their Christmas dinner they'll also leave with some gifts," said Maj. Taylor.

Gifts that include everything from blankets to hygiene kits and candy.

"When they leave, they'll also leave knowing that the spirit of God is with them, that Jesus Christ is the reason that we do what we do and that they take Jesus with them for Christmas as well," added Maj. Taylor.

Several people and groups in the community have stepped up to help this holiday season, like the Waco Knight Riders who donated about 100 meals on Monday as well as other gifts.

"Normally if anyone who is related to each other, you see them and you look around here, everybody is sitting at the same table eating together as a family, we want to come out and show our love to the family you know what I'm saying, not just in this community, all communities. We challenge anyone to do what we do, it's a good feeling," said Lester Walker with the Waco Knight Riders.

As for volunteers, the Salvation Army already has over 50 people signed up, they don't need any more for Tuesday's meal, but they do need them throughout the year.

"We could use volunteers at our regular meals at 4:30 every night," said Maj. Taylor.

You can donate items by dropping them off at 300 Webster Ave.

The annual Christmas Day meal runs from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.