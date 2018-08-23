Serial check forger sought in Bell Co Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BELTON, TX - The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a member of a check forging ring that has been busy in the county.

Major T.J. Cruz of the department says a group of people had been forging checks and cashing them under different names at various locations.

She is described as a heavyset white female, sometimes wearing an " I have issues" T-shirt.

Several forms of identification and altered checks were found on one male suspect who was arrested on an unrelated charge.

If you have any information that can lead to the identity of the woman in the photos, you are asked to contact the Bell County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigations Bureau during business hours at 254-933-5435 or after hours on the Bell County non-emergency line at 254-933-5412 and refer to forgery check cases.