Seven arrested in Mills County drug investigation

Seven people have been arrested during a ten-month-long drug investigation in Mills County, and authorities need your help to find two more.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports 45-year-old Charles Christopher Cravens, of Goldthwaite, was arrested May 29 on three felony warrants stemming from the delivery of dangerous drugs.

Deputies conducted undercover buys from Cravens in August, October, and November 2018.

On this same date, 30-year-old Heather Nicole Hampton, of Goldthwaite, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of delivery of methamphetamine on September 26, 2018. Two days later, Mills County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted another buy from Hampton – for which she was charged with first-degree felony delivery of methamphetamine in a drug-free zone.

31-year-old Antonio Bonilla-Flores, of Goldthwaite, was arrested June 5, 2019, on two third-degree felony charges of delivery of marijuana in a drug-free zone. Deputies were able to make purchases from Flores in September and November 2018. Deputies were granted permission to search his residence and discovered Flores had fraudulent checks being mass-produced and distributed through various banks.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office on this investigation. This investigation will be referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution when it is complete.

32-year-old Toby Bosquez and 53-year-old John Scott Youngblood, both of Goldthwaite, where arrested on June 6, 2019, for third-degree felony charges for delivery of marijuana in a drug-free zone in May 2019.

Youngblood was arrested at his residence on County Road 112 and consent was granted to search the residence and a vehicle. During the search, deputies recovered methamphetamine and firearms from Youngblood. Youngblood’s vehicle was seized during the operation, as it was used during the felony offense.

48-year-old Douglas Pat Norton, of Goldthwaite, was arrested on a warrant stemming from a search of his residence in December for Possession of THC wax in a drug-free zone a third-degree felony.

50-year-old Timmy Lee Sims, of Mullin, is currently incarcerated in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He is being held on first-degree felony delivery of methamphetamine. Mills County deputies conducted a controlled purchase from Sims in September 2018.

The Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find 32-year-old Amber Scheree Sims, of Mullin. She is currently wanted for first-degree felony delivery of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.

32-year-old Ashton Alaine Sinast, formerly of Priddy, Texas, is also wanted for first-degree felony delivery of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.

If you know of these individuals’ whereabouts, you can contact The Heart of Texas Crime Stoppers at 325-646-1982.

Source: Mills County Sheriff’s Office