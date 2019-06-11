Seven-year-old girl injured in Navarro County hit-and-run

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate and identify a suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident near Frost.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to northwest CR-4160 on Monday night to a crash involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

The preliminary investigation shows a white older-model SUV struck a seven-year-old girl. The child was transported by a private vehicle to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle was described as being similar to an older-model Chevy Trailblazer and will have front right-side damage.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 903-654-3001.

Source: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office