Seven-year-old girl injured in Navarro County hit-and-run

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
navarro_1560291374017.JPG

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate and identify a suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident near Frost.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to northwest CR-4160 on Monday night to a crash involving a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

The preliminary investigation shows a white older-model SUV struck a seven-year-old girl. The child was transported by a private vehicle to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle was described as being similar to an older-model Chevy Trailblazer and will have front right-side damage.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 903-654-3001.

Source: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests