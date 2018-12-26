Severe Weather threat increases for Central Texas

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A strong storm system is expected to move into our area during the day Wednesday.

Starting this Wednesday afternoon (Noon-4pm) showers/storms will start to increase in coverage across Central Texas. The main threats with any afternoon showers/storms will be quarter size hail and damaging wind gusts. If temperatures do end up warming up more than expected, then we can't rule out a tornado or two.

Then by Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours, a line of storms is expected to form to the west of I-35 and start to move east into our area. Damaging wind gusts, embedded brief tornadoes, and hail will all be possible within these storms. During the overnight hours is when the heavy rainfall threat increases.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected, with isolated amounts to 4 inches possible resulting in flash flooding.

All of Central Texas is under an ENHANCED risk for severe weather, meaning numerous severe storms are possible and the storms will be more widespread and intense.

The storm system is expected to clear by Thursday morning.

Stay tuned to FOX44 News on-air and online for the latest on this developing situation.