Shooting “victim” may be burglary suspect

Waco police now say that a man found with a gunshot wound in the 5500 block of Tennyson Drive may be a suspect in an area burglary and appears to have accidentally shot himself.

Police spokesman Patrick Swanton did not release the man’s name with the updated information Thursday morning.

He said the story began with a call for officers at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday about a burglary in the 1000 block of North 66th Street.

Officers discovered that a man described as wearing a grey hoodie and black pants took several items during the burglary, including a .22 caliber pistol.

Then just after 11:00 a.m. officers responded to the 5500 block of Tennyson where a man claimed he was shot by someone else.

They found the man with a wound to the right inside thigh and had him transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Police say this man matched the earlier burglary suspect in both personal and clothing description.

Investigating officers discovered items taken in the burglary at the scene where the ” victim” was found, including the handgun taken.

Police say they believe this handgun is the weapon that the victim may have accidentally shot himself with.

Other items, including an AR-15 rifle reported stolen back in April were recovered at that same location.

Spokesman Swanton said the investigation is ongoing and the ” shooting victim” is now a person of interest in several cases.