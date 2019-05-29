Shooting victim's brother: "I'm just glad that he's okay."

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX -

The brother of a man injured in a Harker Heights shooting is speaking out.

Someone shot through a window and hit an 18 year-old-man inside of the home.

"She came in the house yelling and screaming talking about, 'My brother got hit.' So I'm thinking a car accident or something like that, so I jump in the car with her," says Ferron Fleming.

Ferron is the older brother of the shooting victim, who soon learned this wasn't the case.

"He told me that he got shot, so in my mind everything was spinning, you know what I'm saying? That's my little brother," Ferron says.

Ferron says things could have turned out a lot worse.

"People went around the side of the house and started letting through the window. They shot through a little kid's window," Ferron says.

Behind the glass was the bedroom of a boy who is not even a teenager yet. He and the victim's eight-year-old daughter were both home at the time of the shooting.

"The daughter was asleep at the time. She told me we was scared and all of that," Ferron says.

As a big brother Ferron still has several concerns, but...

"I'm glad he's okay. That's my little brother, you know what I'm saying? I try to make him a man, you know what I'm saying? That's my little brother. That's all I have," Ferron says.