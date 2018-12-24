Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX - Harker Heights Police are asking for the public's help with finding three men who they say are using stolen credit card information to make purchases in the area.

The police department posted a plea for help on their Facebook page.

Officers say the men used multiple credit cards, including at least one with stolen information, to buy several items at the Sam's Club in Harker Heights.

