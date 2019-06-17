Shot fired, officers fought, man arrested Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Marqus Xavier Smith [ + - ] Video

WACO, TX - A Waco man is facing multiple charges after a Saturday night fight that ended up with a struggle with police officers and a grab for a weapon they had confiscated.

Police were called to the area of 4th Street and Herring Avenue about 6:40 p.m. Saturday on a disturbance call.

When they arrived they found a man later identified as Marqus Xavier Smith had gotten into a fight with two others and during that fight a shot was fired from a .380 caliber handgun.

Officers attempted to detain Smith and got the handgun.

While officers were trying to secure the weapon and clear it, they said Smith lunged for it, struggling to get it back and fighting with officers.

Police managed to get him subdued and took him to a hospital to get checked out for minor injuries he had sustained in his earlier fight with the others.

In the meantime, marijuana and other drugs were found in his backpack.

After being cleared medically, Smith was taken to the McLennan Count jail on charges of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon, attempting to take a weapon from an officer, resisting arrest, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana plus an outstanding arrest warrant from the Department of Public Safety for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

He remained in jail Monday with bond set at a total of $273,500.