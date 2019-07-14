Soldier from Teague killed in Afghanistan

An Army soldier from Teague has died in Aghanistan, according to the Department of Defense.

Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor was killed by smalls arms fire in Faryab Province, Afghanistan during a combat operation. Sartor was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Sartor was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colorado.

This is the second death of a Texas soldier in Afghanistan in less than a month. Sgt. James Johnston died June 25th during combat in Urzugan Province, also in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Sgt. James G. Johnston, explosive ordnance disposal specialist, 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal)

Johnston’s pregnant wife, mother, and father spoke to FOX44 News about his bravery, patriotism, and amazing character in this interview.

We will have more information about Sgt. Maj. Sartor as soon as it becomes available.