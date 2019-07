It is never a dull day for Italy Police Officers.

Two officers responded to a call of a possum in a trash can on Tuesday. When they arrived, they opened the trash can – and discovered something else.

The animal was a kinkajou, which is a South American rainforest mammal.

The two officers were able to find the animal’s owner, and it was discovered the kinkajou is one of only six in the United States.

Source: Italy Police Department