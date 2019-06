On Wednesday, Coryell Health will hold a special ceremony to remember the lives lost in the explosion at the hospital last year.

Three men died and fifteen others were injured in the blast. A natural gas leak is blamed for the explosion.

The ceremony will be held at 12pm in the oak tree field in front of the hospital and clinic on West Main Street in Gatesville.

Legal battles are taking place right now about how the insurance payout is handled during the investigation.