Stamp honors former President George H.W. Bush
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A new stamp honoring the late President George H.W. Bush is unveiled in College Station.
People gathered at the George H.W. Bush Library on Wednesday for the big reveal. June 12 would have been the former president's 95th birthday.
George H.W. Bush passed away in November 2018.
