Student loan forgiveness plan

” Now it is time for wall street to come to the aid of the middle class of this country.”

Today Senator Bernie Sanders says his ” College for all Act ” will help relieve the $1.6 Trillion dollar financial burden facing 45 million student loan borrowers.

“Who wouldn’t want their debt paid off,” said Baylor student Cordell Hammon who says student loan forgiveness is a great idea.

” Especially for the people who didn’t finish their degrees and are just in debt without getting any of the return on their investment that they should’ve gotten,” said Hammon.

Under the plan, funding would come from a new tax on Wall Street transactions, which includes a .05% tax on stock trades and a .01% fee on bonds. The proposal would also make public colleges and universities free. But not everyone thinks this is a feasible idea.

“And is that really penalizing wall street or is it penalizing you or me or anybody who has retirement money or 401(k)s,” said Baylor professor Peter Klein who says canceling debt may lead people to borrow more, expecting debt to be forgiven.



However, there are other options. Under Senator Elizabeth Warrens plan, $50,000 dollars in student loans would be forgiven for all Americans living in households earning less than $1000,000 dollars a year.



“I think they’re sort of competing to see who could come up with the most politically attractive proposal,” said Klein.

Still, others say these plans are unrealistic and there are other ways of solving the issue

“There’s a lot of things that we can do to make this be in the public interest but simply forgiving all the debt, or providing free school for everyone, that’s not what our system is set up to do,” said Ray Perryman, Economic consultant and President of the Perryman Group.