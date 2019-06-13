Suicide attempt shuts down parts of West Waco Drive

Waco police say a woman tried to take her own life Wednesday night around 8pm by jumping off the Highway 6 access road overpass onto eastbound West Waco Drive.

Investigators say she received non-life threatening injuries and an ambulance took her to a hospital for medical treatment and a mental health evaluation.

The incident shut down the eastbound lanes of West Waco Drive for about thirty minutes.

If you are considering suicide or know someone who may be, please talk to someone.  The National Suicide Prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255.

