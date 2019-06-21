Suspects wanted in Hunt Circle shooting arrested

Killeen Police have arrested the two suspects involved in the Hunt Circle shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Lake Road on May 30 in reference to a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they were told the incident occurred in the area of Hunt Circle and Westcliff Road. The victim was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in stable condition.

Through this investigation, detectives with the Killeen PD Criminal Investigation Division’s (CID) Violent Crimes Unit were able to identify two suspects involved.

The case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and complaints were returned charging 21-year-old Eric David Madden for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and 20-year-old Shyheem Jubar Washington for Failure to Report a Felony.

Officers received information on June 18 that Madden and Washington were involved in the murder on Fleetwood Drive.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., CID detectives and with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Madden and Washington were located and apprehended without incident in the 3300 block of Stan Schlueter Loop.

Source: Killeen Police Department