Temple Fire and Rescue recruiting people for Citizens Fire Academy

TEMPLE, TX - Temple Fire and Rescue is now accepting applications to attend the Third Annual Citizens Fire Academy.

"It shows the public, it shows the participants what it takes to become a firefighter," said Thomas Pechal with the Temple Fire and Rescue.

The seven-week program offers people age 18 and older who live or work in Temple a close up opportunity to learn more about Temple Fire & Rescue.

"It allows citizens and people who work in the Temple area a chance to see the inner workings of a fire department," said Pechal.

The course features everything from live firefighter experience and vehicle extrication to using thermal imaging cameras.

"It is a predominately hands-on class. The participants will actually be able to put on protective bunker gear or turnout gear they will go and work with various hand tools that firefighters use. Jaws of life, cutters, spreaders. They will also be able to go into a building, a smoke-filled building and do a search for a person," said Pechal.

While not a certification course, you’ll learn what it takes to become a Temple firefighter. Go through an overview of a flashover room, operate a charged hose line and extinguish a vehicle or propane tank fire. Gain hands on experience and use a fire extinguisher on a small fire. Enter a smoke filled structure with limited visibility and conduct a search of the room for occupants. Learn what a Paramedic Engine Company is, why fire hydrants have different colored tops, and so much more.

"People drive by, they see the station, they're not really sure what goes on inside. They know we respond on medical calls, they know we respond to fire and various emergencies but this allows them to have a better understanding of the workings of the department," said Pechal.

Firefighters hope this course will also provide them with the tools they need to act when the situation arises.

"We do teach them skills that they can use, for example fire extinguishers, they'll actually use a fire extinguisher putting out a fire," said Pechal.

The class will meet each Thursday, September 13 to October 25, 2018 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Fire Training Center, 7268 Airport Road.

Topics of the program include:

· Overview of Temple Fire & Rescue

· Fitting of Turnout gear

· CPR training and overview of EMS operations

· Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) and smoke training

· Use of Thermal Imaging Camera

· Ladder Truck Demonstration

· Use of fire streams

· Live firefighting experience

· Hazardous Materials

· Vehicle Extrication

· Fire and Life Safety Awareness

· Emergency Management and Arson Investigation

There is no cost to attend the program and all materials are provided. Contact Temple Fire & Rescue at (254) 298-5682 to register.