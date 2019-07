TEMPLE, Tx- Missing Swimmer at Temple Lake Park on Belton Lake.

Numerous emergency response agencies are at Temple Lake Park searching for a swimmer who went underwater around 4:57 p.m.

Agencies working the call are Temple Police, Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, US Army Corps of Engineers, Temple Fire & Rescue, Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department, Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department, and Temple EMS.

This is a developing story