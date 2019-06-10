Temple man charged with electronic harassment

A 41-year-old Temple man has been taken to jail on charges of harassment by repeated electronic communication after a Temple woman told police she was becoming concerned about her safety.

Police spokesman Cody Weems said police had already told Eric Wayne Cheatham to stop communicating with the victim after an earlier complaint, but the victim called them Friday to report it was still going on.

She said that in addition to the harassing communications, that Cheatham had been watching her residence.

She had previously provided police with copies of over a hundred e-mails she had received from him.

She told police that the behavior was escalating to the point that she felt her life was in danger.

Police obtained a warrant for Cheatham and he was taken into custody without incident

His bond was set at $7500.