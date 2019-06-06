Temple PD searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file photo) [ + - ] Video

TEMPLE, Texas - The Temple Police Department is looking for the person who hit and killed a woman in a motorized wheelchair on Wednesday night.

Investigators say a white Chrysler 300 hit 53-year old Judy Simmons near the intersection of S 15th Street and W Avenue H.

The driver got out of the car and performed CPR on Simmons until police and EMS got there, and then the person left.

Simmons died at Baylor Scott and White.