Temple PD searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
TEMPLE, Texas - The Temple Police Department is looking for the person who hit and killed a woman in a motorized wheelchair on Wednesday night.
Investigators say a white Chrysler 300 hit 53-year old Judy Simmons near the intersection of S 15th Street and W Avenue H.
The driver got out of the car and performed CPR on Simmons until police and EMS got there, and then the person left.
Simmons died at Baylor Scott and White.
More Stories
-
The family of James Reed wants justice after he was killed in an…
-
The College Station Police Department needs your help to get…
-
Bellmead Police need your help finding the man who broke into…