Temple PD seeking persons of interest in lounge robbery
TEMPLE, Texas - The Temple Police Department is searching for the people captured on the Side Track Lounge's surveillance video.
Officers say the people pictured below allegedly stole money, beer and left a trail of damage behind last May.
If you recognize them, you are urged to report it to the Bell County Crime Stoppers.
Source: Temple Police Department
