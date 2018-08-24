Temple PD seeking persons of interest in lounge robbery Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photos Courtesy: Temple PD) [ + - ] Video

TEMPLE, Texas - The Temple Police Department is searching for the people captured on the Side Track Lounge's surveillance video.

Officers say the people pictured below allegedly stole money, beer and left a trail of damage behind last May.

If you recognize them, you are urged to report it to the Bell County Crime Stoppers.

Source: Temple Police Department