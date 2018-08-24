Local

Temple PD seeking persons of interest in lounge robbery

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 03:40 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 05:39 PM CDT

TEMPLE, Texas - The Temple Police Department is searching for the people captured on the Side Track Lounge's surveillance video.

Officers say the people pictured below allegedly stole money, beer and left a trail of damage behind last May. 

If you recognize them, you are urged to report it to the Bell County Crime Stoppers. 

Source: Temple Police Department

