Temple woman charged with arson

A Temple woman was arrested on June 5 and is charged with Arson of a Habitation – a first-degree felony.

Temple Police answered a call for Criminal Mischief on May 19 at 818 South 23rd Street.

After officers arrived and conducted their investigation, they contacted the Fire Marshal’s Office. A person was seen on the homeowner’s surveillance camera walking up to the front porch with a red, square-shaped plastic container.

The same person was seen on the camera leaving the residence with flames and smoke behind them. The occupants were home asleep when the incident occurred.

Temple Police worked with Temple Fire Investigators to collect physical evidence from the scene. The person was later identified by Temple Police and the Temple Fire Marshal’s Office as 26-year-old Alicia Savannah Pina, of Temple.

The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for review, and a complaint was issued on June 5. Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Judge Ted Duffield issued an arrest warrant for Pina. The warrant was served on Pina, who was in the Bell County jail for a non-fire related offense.

Pina remains in the Bell County Jail. Bond on all charges is set at $101,500.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue