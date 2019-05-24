Texas DPS arrests two after Waco pursuit

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file photo)

WACO, Texas - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers arrest two people after a pursuit comes to an end at Baylor University.

Troopers attempted to stop a brown Ford pickup truck on Interstate 35 northbound on Friday morning, near Mile Marker #330 in Waco.

The driver failed to stop and attempted to evade the trooper. The vehicle turned onto FM-434 and came to a stop on Baylor's campus, where both suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The driver attempted to enter an occupied building, where the trooper was able to use a taser and place the suspect under arrest. The passenger was taken into custody without incident.

The driver was charged with Felony Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Misdemeanor Unlawfully Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana. The passenger was charged with Felony Possession of a Control Substance and Misdemeanor Evading Arrest and Unlawfully Carrying of a Weapon.

Both were booked into the McLennan County Jail. No injuries were reported. The investigation is still active.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety