Texas-size light display spreading Christmas cheer in Central Texas

MCGREGOR, Texas - For more than a decade, a McGregor family has taken Christmas to the next level by turning their front yard into a winter wonderland.

Last year, their home got national attention for the light displays they have set up off of Highway 84. The view is all for a good cause.

The Schmidt's say people come from all over Central Texas to look at their Texas-sized light display. After 16 years, the family says it's worth it.

Roger Schmidt says it takes months to get his yard ready all to see and it's something he's always wanted to do.

"I've always said, if I can have the money and the time, I am going to do a Christmas display," Schmidt said.

Each year, the decorations only piled up. They say they were only doing it for fun.

"People would come through and literally hand out through the window and say, 'here we want to give you this,' well we didn't want any money," Schmidt said.

That's when they decided to turn their labor of love to charity. For years, they're raising funds for Fuzzy Friends Rescue, a local animal shelter in Waco.

"The first year, we raised two or three thousand dollars, the next year it doubled almost," Schmidt says each year is worth the hard work.

"This is to bring joy and happiness and a little bit of Christmas or a lot of Christmas to people," Schmidt said.

Last year, the Schmidt's raid $8,500 dollars for Fuzzy Friends Rescue. They hope to beat that this year.

They plan to have the light display up until the first weekend in January.