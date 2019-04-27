Local

The 14th annual Bloomin' Temple Festival is here!

TEMPLE, Texas - The Bloomin' Temple Festival has returned for its 14th year!

13,000 people are expected to attend this year, and they can see live performances from several muscians throughout Friday night until 10:30 p.m.

The two-day festival is full of music, arts and crafts, food, a carnival and family fun. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. If you can't make it out tonight, gates will re-open on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

