Three hospitalized after suspected DWI crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The College Station Police Department is investigating a suspected DWI crash.

The accident occurred on the corner of University Drive E and Glenhaven Drive on Thursday evening.

Three people, including the suspect, have been transported by ambulance to area ERs.

The suspect suffered an incapacitating injury. Another has an incapacitating injury and the third person has a non-incapacitating injury.

Source: College Station Police Department