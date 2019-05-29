Tip brings robbery arrests
KILLEEN, TX - Killeen police say a Crime Stoppers tip helped bring about the arrest of two people being sought in connection with an assault and robbery that occurred back in April at a Killeen convenience store.
It was on April 18 at 7:23 p.m. that officers were sent to the CEFCO Convenience Store at 4011 East Stan Schlueter Loop regarding an assault.
When they got there, they were told that a man and woman had been causing a disturbance inside the store.
The eventual victim in the incident went outside the store to call 9-1-1 to get help, but when the suspects came out of the store, they approached the victim, assaulted him and robbed him.
Police got a tip through the Crime Stoppers program and were able to identify the suspects, obtained a warrant and were able to arrest 30-year-old Devyone Montrell Green and 45-year-old Indrel Shawnea Green.
Both were booked into the Bell County Jail on robbery charges.
