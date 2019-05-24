TSTC celebrates Moon Landing with lecture, book signing
WACO, Texas - Texas State Technical College is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Moon Landing.
The college will present a lecture and book signing by Douglas Brinkley, author of American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the auditorium of TSTC's Technology Center. It is free and open to the public.
Source: Texas State Technical College
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
