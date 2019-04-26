TSTC hosting Families Day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file photo) [ + - ] Video

WACO, Texas - Texas State Technical College will be hosting Families Day this Saturday.

Visitors can tour programs and talk to campus representatives about the admissions process, financial aid, housing and other topics. Instructors will also be on hand to talk to visitors about technical programs.

The event will take place at the Student Services Center and various other Waco campus locations from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. You can register to attend the event here.

Source: Texas State Technical College