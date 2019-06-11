Two injured in parking lot shooting

Two people are being treated for injuries after a Copperas Cove shooting.

Copperas Cove Police Officers responded to the 300 block of the Cove Terrace Shopping Center early Sunday morning in reference to shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found out several individuals were at a local business – located at 314 Cove Terrace – when an altercation occurred. This altercation moved to the parking lot, where multiple shots were fired. As officers were working the incident, the Police Department received a phone call from a representative from AdventHealth which said a victim was currently being treated for a gunshot wound.

It was later learned there were actually two victims being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact Detective Counter at 254-547-8222 Ext. 6894, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-

547-1111.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department