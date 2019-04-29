Two juveniles dead in weekend crash
DPS Troopers say their truck hit a tree
Two juveniles are dead in Coryell County after the truck they were driving veered off the road and hit a tree, according to DPS Troopers.
Troopers say they responded to Cedar Ridge Road near Old Osage Road just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday night.
Investigators say none of the three passengers were wearing a seat belt.
The 2003 Chevrolet truck was traveling southbound moments before it hit the tree.
The investigation is still ongoing.
