Two juveniles dead in weekend crash

Two juveniles are dead in Coryell County after the truck they were driving veered off the road and hit a tree, according to DPS Troopers.

Troopers say they responded to Cedar Ridge Road near Old Osage Road just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday night.

Investigators say none of the three passengers were wearing a seat belt.

The 2003 Chevrolet truck was traveling southbound moments before it hit the tree.

The investigation is still ongoing.