Two people displaced in Waco house fire Video

WACO, Texas - Two people without a home after a fire burned down a two story house in Waco. Homeowners say they lost everything this Christmas.

Michael Dionne was one of the tenants living at the home on Washington Avenue for over a decade. He is still processing what happened to his home Tuesday afternoon.

"I am still shaken up," Dionne said. "I am still in a state of shock because my whole world has been turned upside down."

Dionne said he was upstairs watching TV when he saw thick smoke coming from his room. Seconds later, he and the woman inside the home ran outside.

"There was like a boom and then as the smoke was billowing up, sometime after that my lights went out," Dionne said.

The Waco Fire Department responded to the home at around 2:30 p.m. and on scene within two minutes. The first truck of fire crews saw smoke coming from the second floor. About 30 firefighters were called to battle the flames.

"There is no good time of the year for this to happen," Dionne said. "I am just glad that I am okay."

Dionne says everything they own is gone.

"This is my home here," Dionne said. "Now I don't know what is going to happen to the house. We don't know how bad the damage is."

The homeowners say they're just thankful to be alive.

"Everyone count your blessings because you just don't know what the next day brings. You just don't know," Dionne said. Things could happen quick."

The Red Cross is helping the family.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.