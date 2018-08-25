Two vacant mobile homes destroyed in fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue) [ + - ]

TEMPLE, Texas - Temple firefighters responded to a reported fire in the northwest part of town on Friday.

Firefighters arrived at a mobile home park located at 3616 West Nugent Avenue and found a mobile home with heavy fire involvement.

Firefighters were told trailers stored in the area were vacant and not occupied. Two mobile homes were destroyed in the blaze. The total dollar loss to both units is $4,000.

Investigators determined the fire was unintentional and started from an arcing electrical transformer, which ignited grass surrounding the mobile homes. There were no injuries.

Temple Police, Temple EMS and Oncor Electric responded. The fire department responded with ten units and 24 personnel. The call was dispatched at 3:18 p.m. and upgraded to a structure fire at 3:19 p.m. The first unit arrived at 3:25 p.m. Under control was given at 3:40 p.m. The last unit cleared the scene at 6:08 p.m.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue