Two wounded in Temple shooting

Temple Police report two people were injured in an early Monday morning shooting at the Kensington Apartments, located at 400 Fryers Creek Drive.

Officers got the call at 1:15 a.m., and found two men in an apartment with apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Officers were told four men broke into the apartment and began shooting, then fled the area.

For Cardarro Williams, it was just another normal night spending time with his girlfriend.

“Me and my girl were just sitting up talking,” Williams says.

Then there was loud pounding on his front door, and seconds later shots rang out.

“Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom! And they just started shooting at me. When they started shooting at me, I turned around and pushed my girl out of the way and I got hit in my arm right here,” Williams says.

Williams says even after being hit, he went after whoever it was that opened fire in his home. But he was too late.

“I jumped out the window and I tried to catch them in the front right here. They weren’t there, they just disappeared,” Williams says.

Williams says although he was injured, he had even greater concern for his family close by at the time.

“The bullet went in and out. My brother-in-law, the bullet got stuck right here in his arm. So I was more concerned about him than I was concerned about myself,” Williams says.

Now his biggest concern is finding out who the folks were behind the shooting.

“That’s crazy because I don’t mess with anybody. I don’t do anybody nothing. I’m just out here trying to do me,” Williams says.

Police are asking that anyone with information call them at 254-298-5500.