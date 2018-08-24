Ukwuachu appeal clock again running Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sam Ukwuachu [ + - ] Video

WACO, TX - With the on and off again conviction of former Baylor University football player Sam Ukwuachu back on again after a ruling in July by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the Tenth Court of Appeals has issued an order starting the clock for a new appeal.

Ukwuachu had been convicted of sexual assault in 2015 in a case that led to a seemingly ever-expanding scandal surrounding Baylor.

The Tenth Court order says Ukwuachu's attorneys have until September 26 to file their briefs in an appeal of other issues than were covered in the ruling reinstating the conviction, granting a request for a thirty day extension.

It all amounts to procedural maneuvering that will lead to the Tenth Court hearing Ukwuachu's appeal on issue other than raised in the first appeal

The first appeal had been based the defense claims that text messages the victim and a friend had exchanged for the alleged assault were not allowed in court, but exchanges afterward were allowed.

Ukwuachu's attorney had claimed that the earlier text messages would show the woman had consented to sex.

The Tenth Court agreed and overturned the conviction.

However the higher Court of Criminal Appeals effectively " overruled the overturning" saying the lower court erred.

All of this back and forth simply means that Ukwuachu can continue his appeal, but simply cannot rely on the text message issue.